Coronavirus impact: Transformers can now be bought in open market in Telangana

Chairman and managing director of  TSSPDCL Raghuma Reddy on Thursday announced that people can purchase transformers on their own from open market and hand it over to the Discoms.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The spread of Coronavirus in China has compelled the Discoms to change their transformer supply policy.

The Discoms have announced that the public can now purchase power transformers on their own.

Discom employees will erect them.  The public need not pay money through DD and wait for months together for transformer, he said.

Raghuma Reddy further said that due to some technical reasons, the supply of “amorphous core” material required for transformers from China was getting delayed. Due to delay in supply of amorphous core, the manufacturing companies were unable to supply transformers on time, he said.

Gated communities in the city, private firms and other consumers can now purchase transformers in open market.

The CMD, however, said that the required conductor, 25 kva, 63 kva and 100 kva capacity transformers, cables and other materials were available with the TSSPDCL.

The consumers, who want to purchase transformers on their own were asked to contact the superintending engineer (operations) in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the Sammakka Jatara helped the TSNPDCL officials to overcome shortage of transformers, due to Coronavirus.

When contacted, TSNPDCL  chairman and MD A Gopal Rao said that there was no shortage of transformers as they had purchased additional transformers for  Sammakka Jatara.

Each transformer depending on the capacity may cost up to `2 lakh. However, farmers will get a subsidy up to Rs 70,000, he added.

