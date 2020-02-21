Home States Telangana

Granite sales in Telangana hit roadblock due to Coronavirus outbreak

According to information, the import of machineries from China and the export of the local stone to China have been stalled for the past one month owing to the outbreak of COVID-2019.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:24 AM

Talluri Madhusudhna Rao, the president of Granite Association, also reiterated the same and noted that tonnes of granite stones are getting piled up here in the district as the traders from China are not coming for purchase due to the COVID outbreak.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019), that paralysed the Chinese economy and severely affected the lives of people across the globe, is reportedly taking toll on the granite industry in Khammam as well.

It has to be mentioned here that Express had reported on 30 January 2019 about the woes of the granite industry in Karimnagar, which too was hit by the COVID-2019.

The said situation evolved as the Chinese, who left for their country for New Year’s were unable to return to Karimnagar owing to the spreading of the virus.

Now, if reports are to be believed the situation is the same in Khammam as well and the granite industry here that is already reeling under various problems, is facing a severe crisis after the outbreak of the deadly virus.

It has to be mentioned here that about 50 per cent of the granite produced in Khammam used to be exported to China as they offer better prices.

However, as the entire Chinese economy has come to a standstill due to COVID, the exporting of granites have hit a roadblock and the local manufacturers are uncertain of how to handle this situation.

Speaking to Express, Talluri Madhusudhna Rao, the president of Granite Association, also reiterated the same and noted that tonnes of granite stones are getting piled up here in the district as the traders from China are not coming for purchase due to the COVID outbreak.

Meanwhile, as the exports have hit a roadblock many manufacturers have stopped the production works in their quarries, as a result of which the labourers are also severely hit, Telangana Small-scale Granite Industries’ Association president R Nageswara Rao said.

