KCR threatening employees, cheating people: BJP Telangana chief K Laxman

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the BJP leader demanded the State government to ensure that the Pay Revision Commission report is submitted immediately.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:40 AM

BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman

BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao always makes tall promises before every election, but forgets them after the polls, BJP State unit chief K Laxman said that the TRS chief has been cheating people from all walks of life, including the employees, unemployed, students and farmers.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the BJP leader demanded the State government to ensure that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report is submitted immediately.

He alleged that the CM KCR has been threatening the government employees if they make any demands. “KCR threatens tahsildars saying that he will scrap the tahsildar system when they demand that they be promoted as deputy collectors and fill the vacant posts,” he said.

Accusing KCR of neglecting the educated youth and not protecting the interest of employees, he said that the TRS party promised to provide jobs to youth when it came to power, but it failed to address the problems of unemployed youth.

“The State government provided only about 20,000 jobs during the last six years while 50,000 employees have retired during the same period,” he said.

Claiming that the State has become bankrupt under TRS rule, he said the government is unable to make payments to even pensioners and social welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and Rythu Bandhu schemes have been stopped due to lack of funds.

He took a dig at KCR stating that only his family members are getting “political jobs” while unemployed youth are still waiting for government jobs.

