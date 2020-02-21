Pattana Pragathi: MAUD develops new software, to appoint nodal officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) developed a software for entering the details of the people during the ten-day Pattana Pragathi programme, which is scheduled to be launched on February 24.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the software and suggested ways to simplify it during a meeting on preparedness for Pattana Pragathi held at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

“All the details regarding each ward, municipality and officials should be collected immediately. For each ward a nodal officer has to be appointed. A team of officials should also be formed to participate in Pattana Pragathi programme,” he said.

While stating that four committees with 15 members each should be constituted in all the urban local bodies, he said that some districts are lagging behind and instructed the officials to ensure that the committees are formed and the data uploaded at the earliest.

The Pattana Pragathi programme is aimed at improving sanitation, implementing Haritha Haaram, constructing community toilets, crematoriums, nurseries, integrated veg and non-veg markets, playgrounds and parks.

“A special survey to identify the illiterates should be conducted. The same survey should also be conducted in GHMC and Cantonment areas,” he said.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.