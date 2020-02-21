People in Telangana confused and agitated as UIDAI cancels verification process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) verification process scheduled for February 20 is cancelled.

Sources say, the step was taken fearing a law and order situation. The 127 people from Hyderabad who have been accused of obtaining their Aadhaar cards illegally, have been sent personal notices to appear for individual enquiries at the Head Office at Banjara Hills.

A notice issued by Deputy Director of UIDAI’s regional office, Hyderabad was released and pasted on the walls of Mega Garden Function Hall on Chandrayangutta Road in Balapur.

According to the notice, further course of action in this regard has already been communicated to each Aadhaar cardholder through a letter by speed post to their address mentioned in their Aadhaar records.

Speaking to Express, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek, said, “Initially all the 127 people were asked to come on February 20.

However, after advice from the police claiming that a law and order situation may arise they have been sent individual notices to appear at the head office, in groups of 10-12 people.”

However, the owner of Mega Garden Function Hall was kept in the dark about Thursday morning’s meeting.

The owner, choosing to stay anonymous, said, “I got to know about the enquiry meeting that was supposed to happen hereafter the news broke out on social media. On enquiring with police officials of Balapur PS, I was told that an event on such a large scale was supposed to happen. People have been coming to the function hall since morning with the documents that they have been asked to bring and waiting for a clarification with bated breath.”

Parveen, a Rohingya refugee, said, “I have been waiting here looking for some clarification regarding the enquiry. We have not received any other new communication from the Aadhaar office. I don’t know what to do, or what to expect.” The UIDAI on Tuesday said its Hyderabad office has sent notices to 127 people for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences” but asserted these have nothing to do with citizenship. The notices were issued after reports from the police, UIDAI said.