Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards

Refugees fear they will be asked to leave the country, say they got the cards fraudulently to avail govt benefits.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension has gripped the Rohingya refugee camp in Balapur with many residents here receiving notices from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and fear that they might be thrown out, as the notices arrive at a time when the country debates over pan-India implementation of NRC and CAA.

Many refugees told Express that while many are willing to surrender their Aadhaar cards obtained fraudulently to avail government schemes, surprisingly, even those who were subjected to a similar exercise earlier and even underwent jail term, have been sent notices again.

Parveen Akhtar, 29, a Rohingya refugee, told Express, “I have been diagnosed with oral cancer. The cost of my treatment is over Rs 2 lakh. We were told to get an Aadhaar card, so that we can avail healthcare services from government hospitals as our refugee cards do not provide any form of concession like Arogyasri. Now, we have been called for the enquiry, which has been postponed, and we haven’t received further communication either.”

On the other hand Mohd Zuwail, another young Rohingya refugee is visibly shaken. “I do not have an Aadhaar card now.

"I was given one by our landlord when we first arrived here. However, a similar exercise was carried out three years back and I had surrendered my Aadhaar then itself and even served jail time. I don’t know why I have been sent notice again.”

While UIDAI has emphasised that these notices have “nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident,” misinformation seems to have spread in Balapur as legal residents of the area too came to Mega Garden Function hall on Thursday, to enquire about the status of their Aadhaar cards, assuming this to be an exercise to implement NRC. The function hall was the designated venue for enquiry by the UIDAI.

The controversy also opened up an uncomfortable dialogue between the residents and refugees.

