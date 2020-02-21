Telangana school girl collapses after being made to do 200 sit-ups for coming with 'improper' hairstyle

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A student collapsed in the class after a physical education teacher made her do 200 sit-ups for coming to the school with improper hairstyle.

According to information, the class VIII student, Ch Navya, a resident of Pammi village in Mudigonda mandal, arrived at the Social Welfare Gurukul School at Nelakonadapalli mandal headquarters on Thursday, but physical education teacher Sunitha ordered her to do 200 sit-ups for arriving with improper hairstyle.

After a while, the girl fell unconscious and the school staff informed her parents, who rushed her to the hospital. Currently, Navya is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.