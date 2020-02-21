Home States Telangana

Unable to find ride, Telangana man steals TSRTC bus to reach destination

According to Vikarabad Police, a TSRTC bus was at a halt in the Tandoor bus station in Vikarabad district on Sunday around 9 pm.

Published: 21st February 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 02:49 PM

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A man in Hyderabad stole a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he was unable to find transportation for himself. The incident took place on the night of February 16.

Meanwhile, a person working at the bus station took away the bus to his destination after he was unable to find a ride for himself. After reaching the destination, he left the bus and fled.

Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

TAGS
TSRTC bus Telangana bus theft TSRTC
