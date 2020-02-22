BJP slams TRS’ silence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the statements of Karnataka MIM leader Waris Pathan, the State BJP unit has hit out at the TRS, asking why its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao it silent and not coming out against his statements.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, State BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “The MIM has once again proved that it is an opportunistic communal party. MIM chief Asaduddin did not stall Waris Pathan from making such insinuating statements against Hindus.’’

He was referring to Pathan’s statement in which he said Muslims in India may just number 15 crore, but they can overpower 100 crore people from the majority community.

Rao also termed the Congress, Left, TRS and the Trinamool Congress as “communal parties,’’ and said that both incidents clearly establish the real agenda behind anti-CAA protests led by these parties.