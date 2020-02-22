Hajipur case: Fingerprints, DNA nailed ‘beast of lust’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fingerprints of the Hajipur murder accused Marri Srinivas Reddy on the alcohol bottles at the site of the crime, DNA profiles and mobile tower location reports, combined with the evidence of a person who had last seen the victim with him, nailed him in the case.

The court which served the death sentence to Reddy noted the various evidences and his confession made in the presence of mediators, along with the medical evidence, as ‘conclusively establishing’ that he was involved in the offences.

The fingerprints collected from the empty alcohol bottles seized from the spot and the DNA samples collected from the 14-year-old victim’s body matched with the DNA extracted from his blood.

An analysis of his mobile location through Google Maps proved that he was present at the location at the time of the offence.

The I Additional District & Sessions Court, while delivering the verdict on February 6, also took into consideration the evidence of a person who had seen Reddy on a bike with the victim riding pillion.

The evidence of a goldsmith, whom Reddy had met on the day of the offence for releasing his sister’s mortgaged gold ornaments, also served as evidence.

As the accused failed to explain to the court under what circumstances the victim died after travelling with him, the court drew an adverse inference that he was the perpetrator of the offence.

The court also lauded the investigating team.

“In spite of not having any direct eyewitnesses for the offence, the investigating team could establish the chain of events. They established enough circumstances to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt.”

To substantiate the role in the offences he was charged with, the court also relied on his past crimes - the murder of a sex worker at Kurnool in 2017 and harassment of a woman in 2015.

Srinivas Reddy a sex maniac, says court

The Court, while sentencing Srinivas Reddy to death, observed that, “he appears to be a beast of lust and a sex maniac and if a lenient view is taken against such a person, there is every likelihood (of him) repeating such offences”