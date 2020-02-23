No plans to put a ceiling on Rythu Bandhu: Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy clarified that as of yet, the State government had no plans to put a ceiling on the Rythu Bandhu amount. "All the eligible farmers will get Rythu Bandhu benefits. We have no plans to put a ceiling on it right now," the Minister told the media here on Saturday.

He said that a few farmers had not received the Rythu bandhu amount due to technical issues. When asked if the State government would put a cap on amount for farmers who own more than five acres or 10 acres of land, the Minister clarified that there was no such plan. He added that the government has set up a special cell for the effective implementation of the scheme. He assured that all the farmers would get the amount during the Rabi season as well.

Niranjan Reddy further said that there was decline in number of farmer suicides ever since the formation of Telangana state. "Those who claim that the farmer suicide rates have increased, should also substantiate it with data," Reddy said.

He said that the BJP leaders were making false allegations against the State in this regard. Speaking about the red gram purchase, he said, "We have requested the Central government to purchase additional red gram from the State. But there has been no response from the so far," he said.

Palm oil production

The Agri Minister said the Central government had accorded permission to extend the oil palm cultivation in the State to another 18,100 hectares in the newly-created districts. He thanked the Centre for the same. He said that a farmer would get Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre if they cultivate oil palm. The government would then purchase oil palm produce from the farmers.

"The country requires 21 million tonnes of edible oil. As there is no sufficient production, we are importing edible oil worth Rs 75,000 crore every year," the Minister explained. He said that the expansion of oil palm cultivation would increase the edible oil production in the country.

The government, at present, is providing subsidy to farmers in Khammam, Nalgonda and Kothagudem districts, who cultivate oil palm across 50,000 acres, he said.