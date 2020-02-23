Home States Telangana

Telangana reaps benefit of paddy procured from Food Corporation of India under Centre move

The state exchequer saves over Rs 330 crore due to the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) policy.

Published: 23rd February 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy procurement

Paddy procurement

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central government’s move allowing all state governments and union territories to procure paddy or rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), following a demand for the same from the Telangana Civil Supplies Department, has allowed the State government exchequer to save over Rs 330 crore.

The Telangana State Civil Supplies Department (TSCSD) took the initiative of getting the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) policy amended by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

According to officials from the TSCSD, the public distribution scheme falls short of around 52,000 tonnes every month. In case of additional requirements, the TSCSD was not allowed to procure rice for the purpose of public distribution from the FCI.

Left without any option, the TSCSD used to procure rice from millers at a price of Rs 28/kg. Recently, the State authorities had procured average quality rice at Rs 22/kg. The annual additional requirement of rice is estimated at over six lakh tonnes.

The latest amendment has enabled the Civil Supplies Department to draw rice locally from the FCI godowns. As and when they wish to procure the rice/paddy, the TSCSD has to file a requisition through e-auction to get it sanctioned.

Speaking to Express, Nagender Reddy, General Manager (Marketing), said, "Because of the TSCSD, other states in the country are now reaping benefits. It is all thanks to the efforts of Civil Supplies Department Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and Commissioner P Satyanarayana Reddy." 

Pointing out that it was a benefit for the FCI as well, he said, “Earlier, the FCI had to pay the godowns for maintaining the stock. There was also a chance that the rice quality would go down over a period of time. Now, it has become a benefit to both departments as it can save public money. The move also cuts short the transport expenditure as we procure rice from the closest godowns.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Telangana Civil Supplies Department Open Market Sale Scheme Food Corporation of India
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp