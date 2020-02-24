Masked men drive away with ATM in Telangana's Sangareddy district

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Breaking into an ATM is passe. Taking the ATM away is the in thing now. Two miscreants, hiding their faces with cloth, walked into an ATM centre, removed one of the two ATMs and took it away in a van in Rudraram in Patancheru mandal in Sangareddy district in the wee hours of Sunday. The stolen machine was an Indicash ATM and has Rs 2.27 lakh cash in it.

One of the ATM users found the ATM missing in the morning and reported it to the police. After watching the CCTV footage, the police came to the conclusion that the theft occurred at about 2.17 am on Sunday. Police suspect that the miscreants, after taking the money from the machine, may have abandoned it somewhere while fleeing. They have formed two teams to crack the case.