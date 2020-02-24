Home States Telangana

Road repair work at a standstill in Telangana's Warangal

Several damaged roads in Warangal which were previously approved for relaying were left pending with the lack funds

Several damaged roads in Warangal which were previously approved for relaying were left pending with the lack funds. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Though it has been months since the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) got the official nod for taking up restoration work on damaged roads under its limits, the officials have not been able to carry out the same due to financial crisis. 

According to information, several roads, including major and local ones, under the corporation limits are in a dilapidated condition which gives any commuter a bone-rattling ride as soon as they enter Warangal from the National Highway. Most of the roads under the GWMC’s jurisdiction are pothole-ridden and are reportedly causing severe inconvenience to the motorists. 

According to sources, the said works have reportedly hit a roadblock due to lack of funds, as a result of which most contractors are not coming forward to take up the project. Despite tall claims made by both the State and Central governments that the officials are taking several steps for the development of the city under different projects like Smart City Mission and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), it seems as if they follow the ‘all talk and no action’ way. 

It may be mentioned here that the GWMC had earlier planned to develop all roads under the Tier II city using special funds allotted by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Albeit the commencement of restoration works at some places, the repair works have not been completed in a single area.

Damaged stretches

The major roads in the city that require immediate attention are Shiva Nagar, road from Hanmakonda bus stand to Balasamudram, Warangal railway station road, Kashibugga to Ennumamula market stretch, among others

