KCR to attend President's dinner in honour of Trump visit, to gift Charminar replica

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning to attend the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of the visiting US President Donald Trump. Rao will leave for Delhi from Begumpet airport in a special flight. Rao is one among eight Chief Ministers who are invited for dinner with Trump.

Rao is likely to present a gift to him during the visit. The gift is a replica of Charminar in silver filigree.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will stay in Delhi on Wednesday as well. If he gets an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao will meet him on Wednesday, if not he will return to Hyderabad either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.