Strict Municipal Act will wipe out graft, bring transparency in services: KT Rama Rao

MAHBUBNAGAR: The Pattana Pragathi programme was formally launched in Mahbubnagar district by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at the White House Convention in Appanapally village on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the State government has brought in strict Municipal Acts to ensure transparency in services. Citizens can avail services such as tap connections and building permissions in a transparent and time-bound manner. The Minster stressed that funds for the development of wards would be distributed equally, irrespective of party, caste or religion.

Rama Rao explained that the TS-bPass, to be launched in April, would ensure corruption-free services in the municipal department. As part of these changes in Municipal Acts, citizens do not need permission if they build their houses in 75 sq yards. They can avail permission by paying Rs 1 at any MeeSeva centre.

While stressing that the overall development of the State is possible only with development of rural as well as urban areas, he said Palle Pragathi has led to rural development. It is now time to develop towns and cities, said Rama Rao. The emphasis would be on basic facilities like sanitation, cleanliness, greenery, healthcare, eradication of illiteracy, Haritha Haram, development of parks, and collection and segregation of dry and wet garbage.

Rama Rao said each municipality must spend 10 per cent of its revenue on Haritha Haram. He also said that the onus of ensuring 85 per cent sustainability of plants lay on ward councillors. He was all praise for the Sircilla Municipality model of segregation of dry and wet garbage, where the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is earning Rs 3 lakh per month by selling organic manure through recycling of wet garbage and selling recycled plastic and other items of the dry garbage.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for an integrated veg and non-veg market. He also inaugurated the open gym at Boy’s College grounds. The Minster also visited the Paata Thota area of Mahbubnagar and interacted with locals. Meanwhile, DIET College students staged a protest and opposed laying of foundation stone for the integrated market at the college. However, police intervened, arrested the students.

