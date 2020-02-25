Home States Telangana

Strict Municipal Act will wipe out graft, bring transparency in services: KT Rama Rao

Minister stresses that funds for wards will be distributed equally, irrespective of party, caste or religion.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao speaking to local people during his Pattana Pragathi meeting in Mahbubnagar on Monday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao speaking to local people during his Pattana Pragathi meeting in Mahbubnagar on Monday.

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The Pattana Pragathi programme was formally launched in Mahbubnagar district by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at the White House Convention in Appanapally village on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the State government has brought in strict Municipal Acts to ensure transparency in services. Citizens can avail services such as tap connections and building permissions in a transparent and time-bound manner. The Minster stressed that funds for the development of wards would be distributed equally, irrespective of party, caste or religion. 

Rama Rao explained that the TS-bPass, to be launched in April, would ensure corruption-free services in the municipal department. As part of these changes in Municipal Acts, citizens do not need permission if they build their houses in 75 sq yards. They can avail permission by paying Rs 1 at any MeeSeva centre.

While stressing that the overall development of the State is possible only with development of rural as well as urban areas, he said Palle Pragathi has led to rural development. It is now time to develop towns and cities, said Rama Rao. The emphasis would be on basic facilities like sanitation, cleanliness, greenery, healthcare, eradication of illiteracy, Haritha Haram, development of parks, and collection and segregation of dry and wet garbage. 

Rama Rao said each municipality must spend 10 per cent of its revenue on Haritha Haram. He also said that the onus of ensuring 85 per cent sustainability of plants lay on ward councillors. He was all praise for the Sircilla Municipality model of segregation of dry and wet garbage, where the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) is earning Rs 3 lakh per month by selling organic manure through recycling of wet garbage and selling recycled plastic and other items of the dry garbage. 

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for an integrated veg and non-veg market. He also inaugurated the open gym at Boy’s College grounds. The Minster also visited the Paata Thota area of Mahbubnagar and interacted with locals. Meanwhile, DIET College students staged a protest and opposed laying of foundation stone for the integrated market at the college. However, police intervened, arrested the students. 

Pattana Pragathi agenda
Emphasis on sanitation, cleanliness, healthcare, eradication of illiteracy, Haritha Haram, collection and segregation of garbage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pattana Pragathi programme KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp