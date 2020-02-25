Telangana High Court grants relief to JNTU V-C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Monday said that there was no need for the Vice-Chancellor to appear before the National Commission for Backward Classes at New Delhi. Instead, the Registrar will represent the varsity in the case filed against the university. Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan is currently in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order in the petition filed by the JNTU Registrar seeking a direction to the National Commission for BCs to permit the university to nominate its representative to appear before the commission on February 25. The petitioner pointed out that the impugned notice was issued to the V-C without calling for any explanation from the varsity. The university can sue and be sued in the name of the Registrar alone, it noted.

Recently, the commission issued a notice to the JNTU V-C directing him to appear in person in a case relating to the appointment of faculty members provisionally appointed by affiliated colleges.

Aggrieved with the same, the present petition has been filed seeking to suspend the proceedings of the commission.

