Telangana woman dies of swine flu, dengue after delivery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with swine flu and dengue passed away on Monday after giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Dr Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital here in the city, said, “The woman, a native of Warangal, had tested positive for swine flu at Warangal district government hospital, from where she was referred and admitted to Gandhi Hospital about five days back.”

After another round of tests, it was found that she had also been infected with dengue. She was at full term of pregnancy and eventually had a multi-organ failure. However, before she breathed her last, doctors delivered the child via cesarean section. “The infant is healthy and has been handed over to family members. He has not contracted either of the infections,” said Krishnamurthy.