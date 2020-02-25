Home States Telangana

Telangana woman dies of swine flu, dengue after delivery

 After rounds of tests, it was found that she had also been infected with dengue. She was at full term of pregnancy and eventually had a multi-organ failure.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with swine flu and dengue passed away on Monday after giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Dr Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital here in the city, said, “The woman, a native of Warangal, had tested positive for swine flu at Warangal district government hospital, from where she was referred and admitted to Gandhi Hospital about five days back.”

 After another round of tests, it was found that she had also been infected with dengue. She was at full term of pregnancy and eventually had a multi-organ failure. However, before she breathed her last, doctors delivered the child via cesarean section. “The infant is healthy and has been handed over to family members. He has not contracted either of the infections,” said Krishnamurthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana woman death Telangana swine flu
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp