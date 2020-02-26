People from Telugu states in Italy face a tough time amid coronavirus outbreak

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy grows more serious with each passing day, it is proving to be a challenge for many from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who are living there, either for education or for work.

According to sources, thousands from the twin Telugu States are currently living in Italy. Phani Ramvana Varma, a student at the The University of Pavia in the Lombardy district of Italy, is one such person who is there amid the widespread outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. As per reports, at least 280 people are diagnosed with the Coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to Express, Varma says, "The Italian government is taking necessary steps to control the spread of the virus. The towns and cities which have been affected have been isolated. No one is being allowed into or allowed to leave from towns which have confirmed cases of the virus."

Varma, a native of Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur is also a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. He is currently in Milan after the Italian government shutdown universities and other public spaces.

“Currently I am in Milan, the situation here is safe. However, the universities, schools and some offices are shut down, and public events stand cancelled,” Varma said.

There is a shortage of supply of food in the local markets. Varma shared photos from local markets where the stands and racks are empty. However, Varma assured he and others were being cared for. “Recently, the Indian Embassy here passed a notification regarding what to do during emergency. They have said that if there is any sort of emergency, we can contact them. The Indian Embassy Consul general, and the Italian government are working together, and taking necessary steps,” Varma added.