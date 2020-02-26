Plea filed in Telangana HC against SBI for seeking NPR as proof

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation was filed in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday objecting to the State Bank of India (SBI) listing ‘Letter issued by the NPR’ as one of the documents that could be submitted to the bank for ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) updation before February 28, failing which the bank would freeze the accounts.

Petitioner Khaja Aijazuddin, an advocate, said the SBI corporate centre, Mumbai, issued a notification on January 26 stating that KYC updation has to be carried out periodically for all its customers. Accordingly, it sent notices to customers to visit the bank and update KYC by providing either Aadhaar/ voter ID/driving licence / passport/letter issued by NPR/Pan card among others.

One of the documents, the ‘Letter by NPR’, which is accepted as proof by the bank, has been challenged as the authority with whom the power has been vested to issue such a letter is under process. In fact, the Centre has decided to prepare and update the population register and carry out enumeration throughout the country between April 1 and September 30, 2020, he added.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the bank to withdraw the condition of producing letter issued by NPR as proof. He stated in the plea that there was no response from the authorities concerned to the notice served by him earlier on the issue.