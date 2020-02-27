Home States Telangana

River linking: It’s advantage Telangana as Chhattisgarh changes stand

TS did not agree to divert its share of 954 tmcft in Godavari, without linking Mahanadi and Indravathi with Godavari.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River

Godavari River (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chhattisgarh officials on Wednesday put TS in an advantageous position during a meeting on interlinking of rivers convened by Jal Shakti and National Water Development Agency (NWDA) in Delhi.  Chhattisgarh changed its earlier stand on sharing unused waters of Indravathi with Telangana, AP and Tamil Nadu. Chhattisgarh officials informed the meeting that they were  not willing to share their surplus share of 250 tmcft Indravathi water  to AP, TS and Tamil Nadu. TS has already made its stand clear stating that unless Mahanadi and Indravathi are linked with Godavari, only then can Godavari waters  be diverted to Cauvery basin as part of river linking.

TS did not agree to divert its share of 954 tmcft in Godavari, without linking Mahanadi and Indravathi with Godavari.“As Chhattisgarh officials did not agree for diversion of their waters, the Centre cannot divert Godavari water from Telangana,” an official said adding that it would be advantageous for TS.Union  Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria chaired the 17th meeting of the Special Committee for Inter-Linking of Rivers (ILR) on Wednesday.

Secretary of Department of Water Resources UP Singh, Director General of NWDA  Bhopal Singh and others were present. Superintending engineer GD Narahari Babu and executive engineer Katlamudi Prasad attended the meeting on behalf of Telangana. According to officials, when BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh, it has agreed to share its surplus water of 250 tmcft in Indravathi to AP, TS and Tamil Nadu.  Telangana has agreed in principle for  linking of rivers. But now with change of guard in Chhattisgarh, it has opposed to share its unused water, sources said. “We will send a reply shortly to Jal Shakti indicating TS’ stand on river linking in the wake of changed stand of Chhattisgarh,” TS officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Godavari
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp