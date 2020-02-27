Home States Telangana

Vehicle owners beware! Apps give away all your details for free

Hyderabad-based security researcher Srinivas Kodali said that myriad apps have acquired the data illegally through ‘data crawling’.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be termed as possible misuse of public data, it has come to the fore that during violence in Delhi, many may have taken the assistance of smartphone apps which identify vehicle details, owner’s name and so on to allegedly target members of a particular community. Such apps are available for free on Google Play. For example, in RTO Vehicle Owner Info, if you enter the number-plate number of a vehicle, it throws back the owner’s vehicle details. Apart from this, there are high-end apps, where if one points their smartphone camera on the license plate of a vehicle, it immediately scans it and throws back such data. For these, users have to shell money. 

City-based security researcher Srinivas Kodali said that myriad apps have acquired the data illegally through ‘data crawling’. “Through data crawling, an internet bot can automatically browse the internet to collect data,” added Kodali. “However, the bigger issue is sharing and the sale of Vahan data (maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) to private players.” 

Internet Freedom Foundation, who wrote to the Central government regarding the matter with the help of Kodali, said, “Vahan database is accessible by Government and external parties under the MoRTH’s Bulk Data Sharing Policy. The purpose is to help the ministry monetise data which it has in its coffers. It allows private parties create solutions and services for its own commercial (or sometimes research) interests.”

This issue has also brought out the underlying need for a data protection bill. However, will it be effective in dealing with such issues? “Not much really,” added Kodali. “As of the current draft of the Data Protection Bill, any agency of the government is exempted from the application Act.”  He further urged the government to delete such data. 

Data that RTO Vehicle Owner Info provides...
Owner name, Registration data, Vehicle class, Chassis and Engine numbers, Registering authority, Maker/Model, Fuel type, Fitness upto, Insurance upto

Youth held for abusing Shaheen Bagh protesters on Facebook
Palakkad: The Agali police on Wednesday arrested Sreejith Raveendran (24) for hurling abuses and instigating violence against Shaheen Bagh protestors in Delhi. He went live on Facebook to openly abuse the women who have been carrying out anti-CAA protests for the past 70 days. The comments which targeted a particular community were protested by many social media users. The police arrested Sreejith under Section 153(A) for promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTO Vehicle Owner Info Delhi violence
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp