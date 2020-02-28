Telangana police step up vigil on Twitter, WhatsApp, Tiktok

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those who are in the habit of stirring the pot will be in trouble in future, if their messages on social media promote hatred between communities. The police are getting their act together, armed with a court order coming to their support. The police are now ready to register cases against social media activists and also against the managements of WhatsApp, Tiktok and Twitter if they allow spreading of false news, particularly in the wake of violence triggered by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The court gave direction to the police on a petition filed by a citizen named Srisailam seeking direction to the police to register cases against the social media organisations and purveyors of fake news. In his petition, Srisailam stated that the management of social media platforms must be prevented from circulating messages which are inflammatory in nature.

The police are keeping such social media activists under the scanner. They are also intercepting WhatsApp shares as social media can wreak havoc at times of law order problems. The cops came to know that when Delhi was burning, there were several activists in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana who were stoking the flames by sending out messages that were incendiary in nature.

Cops getting daily briefs on social media mischiefs

The police are aware that some activists have opened fake profiles on Facebook and are spreading malicious rumours that have a bearing on law and order. They are also being circulated on WhatsApp.

“This is nothing but circulation of fake news having a potential to inflame passions,” one police officer said, adding that it had been decided to take action against such persons. In every police station, every day the policemen are being briefed about mischief on social media and asked take action against such unscrupulous elements.