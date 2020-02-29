17-year-old girl raped, set on fire by man in Telangana's Suryapet district

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afirein Suryapet district of Telanganaafter being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on Saturday. The girl, who received 50 per cent burns, is now undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital at Warangal and her condition is said to be stable.

The 21-year-old man, warned by people not to harass her, allegedly went to her house on Friday night forcibly took her out to a bushy area nearby before raping and setting her ablaze. They said that she was alone at home when the incident took place. Neighbours informed police about the incident.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case on charges of attempt to murder, rape, and under relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered. Police said that efforts were on apprehend the accused.