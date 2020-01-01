Home States Telangana

ACB raids at 14 places in Hyderabad in connection with IMS scam

The ACB sleuths have already arrested Devika Rani in September on charges of money-laundering by floating shell companies and bogus accounts.

Published: 01st January 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

SIRCILLA: THE Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths (ACB) conducted raids at 14 different places in Hyderabad in connection with the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam on Tuesday. According to ACB sources, Omni Medi Managing Director Kancharla Srihari Babu has floated a shell company and he along with Krupa Sagar, a representative of Omni Medi colluded with Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Ch Devika Rani and swindled over Rs 23 crore under the grab of procuring white-blood-cell kits, a highly placed ACB source said.

The ACB officials are likely to arrest the duo after assessing the findings of the raids. The ACB sleuths have already arrested Devika Rani in September on charges of money-laundering by floating shell companies and bogus accounts. Devika Rani was found to have disproportionate assets to her known source of income. She has amassed over Rs 110 crore. Devika Rani’s husband, a retired civil surgeon, Dr P Gurumurthy, was among 16 others arrested in the case. ACB officials suspect that Devika Rani and the other accused purchased lands at different places in Andhra Pradesh with their ill-gotten wealth.

