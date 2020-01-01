KCR inspects canteen works at party office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday and inspected the construction works of a canteen at the party office. Rao directed the party leaders to see that the construction works of the canteen were completed at the earliest. He also discussed a proposal to construct a dining hall with a capacity of 2,000. Rao, along with State government vastu advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, also inspected whether the new canteen was in compliance with vastu or not. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and senior TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accompanied Rao to the party office.