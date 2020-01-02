Home States Telangana

Dissatisfied Karimnagar Congress president Mruthyunjayam resigns ahead of municipal elections

Congress Committee president of Karimnagar, Katakam Mruthyunjayam sent his resignation letter to the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

ongress Committee president of Karimnagar, Katakam Mruthyunjayam

ongress Committee president of Karimnagar, Katakam Mruthyunjayam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:   In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the municipal elections, District Congress Committee president of Karimnagar, Katakam Mruthyunjayam, resigned from his post and primary membership of the party on Wednesday. He has sent his resignation letter to the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sonia Gandhi. Along with the resignation, Mruthyunjayam released a statement, enlisting the cause of his resignation.

“The party’s approach and activities are against Indian philosophy and idea of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Presently, the party’s latest approach is creating a gap between the party and the people of the nation, ” read the statement. Mruthyunjayam said that at all levels, the party is continuously failing to stand for the aspirations of the people and at times, working against the basic ideology of the party. “Therefore, I have decided to dissociate myself from the party,” read the statement. Mruthyunjayam has been unhappy since the 2018 Assembly elections as district party activities were allegedly being carried out without him. Recently, he was hurt when the Kothapalli Mandal committee was constituted without him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katakam Mruthyunjayam  Karimnagar Congress president resigns
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp