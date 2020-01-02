Dissatisfied Karimnagar Congress president Mruthyunjayam resigns ahead of municipal elections

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the municipal elections, District Congress Committee president of Karimnagar, Katakam Mruthyunjayam, resigned from his post and primary membership of the party on Wednesday. He has sent his resignation letter to the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sonia Gandhi. Along with the resignation, Mruthyunjayam released a statement, enlisting the cause of his resignation.

“The party’s approach and activities are against Indian philosophy and idea of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. Presently, the party’s latest approach is creating a gap between the party and the people of the nation, ” read the statement. Mruthyunjayam said that at all levels, the party is continuously failing to stand for the aspirations of the people and at times, working against the basic ideology of the party. “Therefore, I have decided to dissociate myself from the party,” read the statement. Mruthyunjayam has been unhappy since the 2018 Assembly elections as district party activities were allegedly being carried out without him. Recently, he was hurt when the Kothapalli Mandal committee was constituted without him.