‘Jail bharo’ against Telangana government soon: TPCC president Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that TRS activists were using police force to suppress Congress workers across the State, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that they would conduct a ‘Jail bharo’ programme soon to protest against the attitude of the State government. Speaking at an event to welcome new members into the party at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he alleged that the TRS was a family party.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had polluted politics. Stating that he was never scared of facing elections, he said that he won six times in major elections. He invited leaders who have left the party to rejoin and said Congress gives priority to the underprivileged and marginalised. Meanwhile, several TRS activists including former MPP of Vanaparthy Shankar Naik joined the Congress under the leadership of former minister Chinna Reddy.