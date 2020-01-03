Home States Telangana

KCR-Uttam bhai bhai, says BJP state president Laxman

Speaking to the media persons, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy echoed the opinion of Laxman and said there was no difference between the Congress and the TRS.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:33 AM

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy were only pretending to be enemies and that they were actually very close friends, BJP state president K Laxman said that the duo find the electoral returns from this friendship very convenient.

Laxman, while speaking at a press meet organised by Telangana Journalist Union (TJU) here on Thursday, said, “Every morning, KCR and Uttam make allegations against each other. By nightfall, they speak to each other over phone. The Congress is helping the TRS politically in elections. People do not see the TRS separately from the Congress. They are much of the muchness.”

Referring to the ensuing municipal elections, he said the main fight would be between the BJP and the AIMIM in a few municipalities in the state. He stated that the BJP would contest all the wards in the municipal elections on its own. .

Kishan on AP capital issue
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Central government would react to the capital issue of Andhra Pradesh only after thorough examination of the reports of the committee constituted by AP government for the purpose.  In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the BJP State and Central parties would sit together to take decision over the capital issue after receiving the committee reports. “When the issue is under the State government’s purview, how can I react on it? It is not right for the MPs to speak on it before a decision is made on the three capitals proposal,” he said.
Speaking about the BJP’s strategy in the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana, the Minister said that the BJP would not use the issue of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) during their poll campaign.

