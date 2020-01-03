Home States Telangana

Transstroy diverted Rs 3,822 cr of loan money: Banks to CBI

Former Guntur MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao is the director and  chairman of Transstroy and Cherukuri  Sridhar is the Managing Director of the company.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bankers who had sanctioned loans to Transstroy, the company which had been mandated to take up the construction of Polavaram Project in the past, have found that it had deliberately diverted Rs 3,822 crore of the loan money for purposes other than intended for.

The bankers in their report to the CBI on how Transstroy had taken them for a ride, gave a blow by blow account of the financial misdemeanour the company had resorted to.

Former Guntur MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao is the director and chairman of Transstroy and Cherukuri  Sridhar is the Managing Director of the company.

Banks, who founded the company, found that the latter had donated gold jewellery to temples from the loan amount. As per the bank books, Rs 5.28 crore was used to donate gold saree to goddess Padmavathi.
“The consortium of banks sanctioned loans for a specific purpose which is mentioned in the sanction letters. Donating gold to temples cannot be the purpose for which the money was lent. The company has diverted the funds and showed it as donations,” the banks told the CBI.

“The banks have found in their forensic audit reports that the company had written off Rs  794 crore adjusting it towards reserves and surplus. Further, the stock statements for the period April 2016-March 2017 revealed that the total stock receipts’ value for 12 months amounted to Rs  2,568.77 crore but total purchases for the period were Rs 270.49 crore and the difference of Rs 2,298.28 crore has been unaccounted for,” CBI sources said.

Transstroy was funded by a consortium of banks for doing their businesses. However, it the company had obtained additional loan of Rs 2,261 crore from five other banks without intimating banks consortium and the amount was found to have been diverted. The CBI also found from the Union Bank of India’s report that Rs 200 crore received from promoters towards equity infusion was received from five parties.

In a reply to banks, Transstroy management said the amount was raised by promoters in their individual capacities and may have taken some loans from the vendors mentioned. However, the bank’s audit report indicated that the correlation of Rs 200 crore as incidental is not believable.

The consortium funds paid to the vendors towards the alleged supply of material was again rerouted as the equity investment in the company.

Further, it was found that Transstroy had procured similar machinery from two different vendors with the same machine and engine serial number from Volvo and Unique Engineers for Polavaram project.

This machinery was procured during March 14-June 14 to meet the specific requirements of Polavaram project falling in two consecutive financial years. During the period almost Rs 310 crore worth machinery was procured. Transstroy told the banks that it was not a deviation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transstroy fraud Polavaram Project scam
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp