Co-operative dept vacancies to be filled soon: Telangana Agriculture Minister

He stated that the country did not suffer in the past due to world economic crisis only because of the strong co-operative system.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would fill the vacancies at the Co-operative Department at the earliest. 

Launching the training camp for Assistant Registrars of Co-operative Societies at the Institute of Co-operative Management at Rajendra Nagar, he stated that the country did not suffer in the past due to world economic crisis only because of the strong co-operative system.

“Employees should not to resort to corrupt practices and work for the welfare of the people," the Minister said. Meanwhile, at another programme, the Minister released the new diary of the Telangana Agri Doctors Association at HACA Bhavan. Addressing a meeting later, he said that the face of the agriculture sector would be completely changed in the next four years.

