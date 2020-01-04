Seven detained near Hyderabad's Charminar following anti-CAA protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as seven people were detained by city police after flash protests rocked the Charminar area following Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid.

Hundreds of locals from the area staged a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

According to the police, seven people had to be taken into preventive custody as no permission had been accorded for the protest, and as they not cooperate with the police despite repeated announcements to disperse.

While two persons were picked up by Hussaini Alam police, the rest were detained by Moghulpura police. All seven have been released.

The protest unfolded soon after the Friday prayers, with people hitting the streets towards Moghulpura fire station. Anticipating such a demonstration, the police had already stationed themselves in civilian clothes inside the mosque and around the area. A Rapid Action Force was also deployed in the area and movement was also restricted.

Meanwhile, flash protests were also witnessed in other parts of the city, including near the Shahi Masjid, where the national flag was distributed after prayers and anti- CAA/NRC/NPR slogans were raised. Another protest was organised at Jama Masjid Nana Bagh in Basheerbagh.

At SYJ Complex at Pathergatti, several citizens stood with placards demanding rollback of CAA.