Somesh Kumar given Telangana Chief Secretary post as quid pro quo: Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the appointment of IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana, superseding 15 officers senior to him is against rules.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Sravan said the move aroused suspicion that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao elevated Somesh to the top post due to a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement. Sravan said all set precedents, norms and rules pertaining to promotion of IAS officials had been violated.

He said that Somesh, as the then Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has allegedly helped TRS win municipal elections in February 2016.

There were allegations of deletion of more than 15 lakh voters, inclusion fake voters, reorganisation and reservation of wards in a partisan manner and other irregularities. Sravan said electoral processes were manipulated to ensure victory of the TRS in the GHMC elections.

The appointment of Somesh as Chief Secretary indicates that those allegations might be true, he said.

The AICC spokesperson said that KCR appointed Somesh to the top post despite the fact that he belonged to Andhra cadre.

He said it was unfair on the part of KCR to neglect Telangana cadre officials to favour an Andhra cadre IAS officer.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Somesh should have been sent to the residuary State. However, he secured a stay from Central Administration Tribunal and continued his services here.