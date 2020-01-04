Home States Telangana

Somesh Kumar given Telangana Chief Secretary post as quid pro quo: Dasoju Sravan

He said that Somesh, as the then Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has allegedly helped TRS win municipal elections in February 2016.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the appointment of IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana, superseding 15 officers senior to him is against rules.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Sravan said the move aroused suspicion that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao elevated Somesh to the top post due to a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement. Sravan said all set precedents, norms and rules pertaining to promotion of IAS officials had been violated. 

He said that Somesh, as the then Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has allegedly helped TRS win municipal elections in February 2016.

There were allegations of deletion of more than 15 lakh voters, inclusion fake voters, reorganisation and reservation of wards in a partisan manner and other irregularities. Sravan said electoral processes were manipulated to ensure victory of the TRS in the GHMC elections.

The appointment of Somesh as Chief Secretary indicates that those allegations might be true, he said.

The AICC spokesperson said that KCR appointed Somesh to the top post despite the fact that he belonged to Andhra cadre.

He said it was unfair on the part of KCR to neglect Telangana cadre officials to favour an Andhra cadre IAS officer.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Somesh should have been sent to the residuary State. However, he secured a stay from Central Administration Tribunal and continued his services here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dasoju Sravan Telangana
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp