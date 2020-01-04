Home States Telangana

Will hang Owaisi upside down, shave his beard and stick it on KCR: Nizamabad BJP MP

About a week ago, Owaisi had held a meeting in Nizamabad against the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) and said that the CAA is against the Constitution.

NIZAMABAD (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar said that he will hang AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi by crane and shave his beard and send it to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

"Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR," said Kumar.

"Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years," said Kumar.

Last year on December 25, a delegation led Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and discussed the issues pertaining to the National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

