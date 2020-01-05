Reopen cases of missing kids: High Court plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to appoint a special police wing to reopen and investigate the cases of missing children across the State. About 2,000 children, including 1,350 girls, went missing between 2015-2018 and were not traced till date. Of the 229 registered cases of human trafficking, the police have filed charge sheets in 49 cases only, it pointed out.

Petitioner Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate and a social activist, said that anti-social elements have been kidnapping minor girls to push them into prostitution and turning the kidnapped boys into beggars.

Dealing with a taken up PIL case, the high court had earlier issued directions to the police to prevent prostitution in Yadadri and to rescue the girls and handover them to their parents, he noted.

The petitioner further said that on an average about 10,000 persons have been missing every year in Telangana. The police have closed the cases and the whereabouts of the missing children are not known still. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.