Warangal: 80-year-old man sexually assaults three-year-old, held

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: MILLS Colony police arrested an 80-year-old man for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Warangal on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred when the toddler had stepped out of her house to play at around 7 pm on Saturday. The accused, T Kedari, a resident of the neighbourhood, kidnapped the child, took her to an isolated corner in the colony and tried to sexually assault her.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, locals who witnessed the incident rescued the girl and caught the old man. He was handed over to the police. Speaking to Express, Mills Colony Inspector D Naresh Kumar said, "The girl has been sent for medical examination."

The have registered a case against Kedari under relavnt sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. “He has been produced before the court and sent on judicial remand,” said Kumar.