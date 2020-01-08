Ahead of Telangana municipal polls, BJP bets big on pro-CAA voters

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP is determined to make a difference in the forthcoming municipal elections in Telangana. But it has slim hopes of a miracle or even a surprise performance like in the 2019, Lok Sabha elections, when it bagged four seats.

"We will surely make a difference. Maybe we will capture a few municipalities too. But, at the same time, we know our limitations," said one senior BJP leader. He did not hazard a guess about the number of wards or civic bodies they would win.

After the heady victory of the BJP in Lok Sabha polls in which it cornered Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad and polled substantial number of votes in Mahbubnagar, the saffron cadre appear to be lying low. In the Huzurnagar by-election, the BJP experienced a humiliating defeat.

Now that the municipal elections are staring the party in its face, leaders are trying to get their act together. The MPs of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar have been entrusted with the responsibility of flying the BJP flag high in civic bodies.

The BJP is fielding candidates in all the wards in all the 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations. The party leadership has already appointed in charges for all the civic bodies parliamentary constituency-wise. "It will be a litmus test of their abilities. This would decide their future in the party too," one leader said.

The party has been on a publicity overdrive ever since it grabbed four Lok Sabha seats. The campaign has been high-pitched even drowning the Congress in its din. The party leaders made several attempts to land big fish from other parties but only could hook second and third rung leaders. Most Congress deserters preferred the TRS, while those from the now defunct TDP joined the BJP.

In the civic polls, the party is banking on support from Hindu voters who voted for the BJP at the Centre. This strategy became clear when Nizamabad MP D Arvind made rather shocking remarks that he would hang MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi upside down from a crane, cut his beard and paste it onto KCR’s chin. Arvind was referring to the anti-CAA protests. As the percentage of minority voters is high in most Telangana districts, there will be a polarisation of Hindu and Muslim votes is what the BJP feels.

The MIM also believes that its voter base will be consolidated again because of the Modi government passing the CAA. Since MIM is an ally of the TRS, it would help the pink panthers, should the need arise for their support in the election of Mayors or Chairmen.

"We expect the Citizenship Amendment Act to help us in the municipal elections. But we are also concentrating on local issues. The TRS has failed in its duty in improving civic bodies vibrant while the Centre strengthened them," another BJP leader said.