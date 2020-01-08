Congress star campaigners to tour Telangana ahead of municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that several ‘star campaigners’ would be touring the State ahead of the municipal polls. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday — shortly after holding a meeting with senior party leaders — the TPCC chief said that a common manifesto would soon be prepared for the civic polls.

He said that local meetings would be conducted across all the municipalities in the State on Wednesday. He added that the party was accepting affidavits from the ticket aspirants with a declaration that they would not leave the party after winning the elections.

He urged the party in-charges of municipalities and corporations to work hard to get good results in the ensuing municipal elections. AICC in-charge RC Khuntia, party working president Ponnam Prabhakar, veterans V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Geeta Reddy and others were present in the meeting.