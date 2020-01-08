No place for emotions in politics: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that there was no place for emotions or emotional leaders in politics. Speaking about the 'rebel trouble' in the TRS party, while addressing a press conference at his camp office in Huzurabad on Tuesday, he said, "Impulsive decisions can harm one’s career in politics. There are no murders in politics, there are only suicides."

Further, he said that the party would only give tickets to those candidates who work in coordination with other leaders. Speaking about the opposition parties, he said that the BJP and Congress have never been able to take control over the Huzurabad Assembly constituency since Telangana’s formation.

"Like the Zilla Parishad elections, we will win the ULB polls too. The Congress and BJP are afraid. By the time they are prepared for elections, it will be over and done with," he said. He urged TRS party workers to do their best to bag a majority of seats in the polls.