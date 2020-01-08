Telangana intermediate students can vent their grievances online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intermediate students can now file grievances online and get them resolved in no time. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has launched its grievance redressal system for Intermediate students on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inaugurated the Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System (BIGRS). The system is prepared by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). "Once the complaints are received on bigrs.telangana.gov.in, the software will immediately direct the complaint to the officers concerned," TSBIE commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel said.

After logging on to the website, students and other stakeholders like parents, college managements will have to enter their mobile number, confirm it by using a one-time password. "After logging, students can enter the details of their grievance. They can also track the status of their complaints, with date and time till the issue is resolved," Omer said.

"The complaints received online will be addressed immediately. Besides, TSBIE will soon introduce various modes of accessing grievances through social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Mobile App, Gmail, helpdesk, and Call Centre," the commissioner said.

Chief Secretary directed the education department to ensure that all kinds of errors are avoided for Intermediate and SSC examinations from hereon. "Plan and prepare for both pre- and post-examination work to ensure exams are conducted smoothly. There is zero tolerance for error," he said.