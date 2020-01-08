Home States Telangana

TRS and BJP vie for Mayor post in Telangana's Karimnagar

BJP-allied teacher union former leader Damera Mahender Reddy joined the TRS in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:55 AM

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Winning the elections to Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) has turned a prestigious issue for both the TRS and the BJP given the value it holds for the parties.

The two parties are keen on winning the Mayor’s post and they have deployed strategies to achieve it. TRS leader and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and other local leaders have been asked by the IT Minister KT Rama Rao, to focus on the municipal polls, particularly bagging the Mayor’s post.

Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dropped hints about how losing the MCK elections would not augur well for the party. On the other hand, it is no less a litmus test for BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to mobilise the party cadre.

In a related development, BJP-allied teacher union former leader Damera Mahender Reddy joined the TRS in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Kamalakar in Karimnagar on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister alleged that the BJP MP failed to bring funds to Karimnagar. Also, former TRS Corporator Choppari Jayasri and her husband joined the BJP in the presence of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

