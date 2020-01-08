Home States Telangana

With civic polls round the corner, urban areas in Telangana districts get water daily

According to information, the government is currently providing drinking water to all the municipalities in the district daily even when the Singur project is not receiving any inflow.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:59 AM

The Singur project

The Singur project

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: People living in the urban areas of the district, like Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Jogipet and Naryankhed are currently awestruck by the amount of love and care that the government is showing towards them as the same was absent for the past two years.

The government and the pink party that reportedly took no proper measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water are now providing the same to the denizens every day, even when the Singur project is reeling under acute water shortage. According to information, the government is currently providing drinking water to all the municipalities in the district daily even when the Singur project is not receiving any inflow from the water projects in Karnataka.

The concern shown by the government has the people wondering that this is just a poll gimmick and that the reason why the government has suddenly started providing drinking water is only to ensure the pink party’s victory in the ensuing civic polls.

It should be mentioned that the officials used to supply drinking water to the municipalities only on alternate days or once every four days, for the last two years, due to water shortage. Currently, the water level in Singur project is 1.5 tmcft, which will cater to the needs of the people till next monsoon only if the water is rationed and distributed on alternate days.

Though the Singur project is not full, and the water level in it has in fact hit the rock bottom, the officials, as per the directions of their political bosses, are supplying water in copious volumes to the denizens. If the Singur water is not carefully used now, it will not last long and might create a drought-like situation in the erstwhile district soon.

The decision of the officials is being viewed as one intended to offset the impression that is being created by Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy that Singur water is being “hijacked” to Nizamabad and Karimnagar by Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Whatever the reason be, the release of water has given much relief to the people of Narayankhed who had been facing acute water shortage for a long time.

