If you use stones, we will reply with bombs: Telangana BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to AIMIM, TRS

Taking strong exception to some people throwing stones at a BJP rally in Hanmakonda earlier in the day, he said that his party workers would match them with bombs and grenades in future. 

Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar kicked up a controversy on Wednesday with his searing criticism of the AIMIM and the TRS, even threatening to use bombs and knives if their activists attack the BJP workers with stones.  

The MP, in an apparent attempt to rake in political benefit for BJP ahead of the municipal polls, went for the jugular of the two parties for their "anti-Hindu" rants. He also dragged TRS working president KT Rama Rao into the controversy while pummelling the two parties.

"The BJP will fly the saffron flag on Golconda fort sooner than later," he said, implying that his party will win the 2023 Assembly elections. He accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of funding the rallies taken out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and helping the leaders of its ally AIMIM to rally people behind them which would help TRS at the time of elections.

Taking strong exception to some people throwing stones at a BJP rally in Hanmakonda earlier in the day, he said that his party workers would match them with bombs and grenades in future. The MP also said that: “If they use sticks to attack us, we will retaliate with knives and if knives are used, we will respond with guns. The war has already begun.”

No place for green flags in Telangana: Bandi

The BJP MP further said that there is no place for ‘green flags’ or flags of any other colour in Telangana except for the saffron flag.The BJP MP also lashed out at KTR for describing his father KCR as the greatest Hindu. “How could KCR be a great Hindu if he remains silent when AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi delivered a highly inflammatory and objectionable speech in 2013?” he queried.

Bandi Sanjay said that there was no trouble in the form of protests or destruction of property after the abrogation of Article 370 or when the Supreme Court verdict was delivered on Ayodhya or when the legislation on Triple Talaq was brought in but since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed, people from the Congress and Communist parties were conducting countrywide protests to destabilise the BJP government. The BJP MP said that the Bill concerning CAA was passed after following all due procedures. Defending CAA, he wanted to know if KCR wanted to grant citizenship to those accused in 2007 Hyderabad blasts.

