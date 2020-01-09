Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao hardsells T-Hub in meet with New Zealand MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called on IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan where the latter explained to her the benefits of investing in Telangana. He said that New Zealand would benefit greatly if it invests in industrial and education sectors in the State and added that both the countries can work in agritech, start-up and innovation sectors.

While talking about the IT sector in the State, Rama Rao highlighted the T-Hub and We Hub and said Telangana would soon house the world’s largest start-up incubator in the form of T-Hub 2. He said that agricultural and irrigation sectors have been the priorities for the State government, and that has led to an increase in crop production, giving a huge scope for agritech and food processing industry to grow.

On the occasion, Rama Rao was in praise of the works of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and said the country was fast progressing under her leadership. Priyanca Radhakrishnan invited Rama Rao to New Zealand and said she would organise a formal meeting with the New Zealand PM. She said the NZ government was working closely with the Telangana NRIs.