Exercising is necessary to excel in academics: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Published: 10th January 2020 08:24 AM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed by V-C E Suresh Kumar and students during her visit to English and Foreign Languages University on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Vice-Chancellor, E Suresh Kumar, inaugurated a gymnasium at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Thursday.

“The facility is a good recreation centre for the students, it will promote physical well-being, which is necessary for excelling in academics,” said the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university. “Exercising should become a daily habit which will act as a stress-buster and in reinforcing the mind.” The initiative is in sync with the Central Government’s recent initiative of ‘Fit India’.

She directed the V-C to make sure that students attain their physical fitness goals. The V-C informed the Governor about the university’s achievements. He said, "The EFLU through an understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is offering training in English language proficiency to foreign students."

The Vice-Chancellor also said that currently there are 66 international participants from 48 countries and the Ministry has entrusted the university with the responsibility of designing and organizing international training programmes.

"The curriculum for foreign students is designed on the basis of both on-site, face-to-face mode for both proficiency courses and need-based courses," the Vice-Chancellor said. Later, the Governor also planted a sapling near the administrative building of EFLU campus.

