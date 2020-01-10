Home States Telangana

Speeding is major cause for road accidents in Telangana

NCRB report revealed that 81 per cent of road accident deaths that occurred in Telangana in 2018 were due to speeding.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:11 AM

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising serious concerns over the need for measures to limit speed on roads, the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2018 report released by the NCRB reveals that 81 per cent of road accident deaths that occurred in Telangana in 2018 were due to speeding. According to the statistics, of the 6,603 road accident deaths in the State in 2018, 5,377 were due to speeding.

The report states that recklessness on part of the motorists claimed most lives.Further, the report throws light on the most deadliest mode of transport in the State. As per the statistics, two-wheelers were the ones who were mostly involved in accidents that ended in fatality.

Of the 6,603 deaths, the highest fatalities, nearly 2,828, involved two-wheelers. This forms nearly 42 per cent of all the deaths in road accidents. The second highest contributor to deaths on road was car accidents leading to 1,007 deaths.

TAGS
Telangana over speeding Telangana road accidents NCRB ADSI 2018 report
Comments

