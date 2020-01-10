Telangana Budget session likely to be held in third week of February

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the State Legislature is likely to be held after the second week of February, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1. State Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the State Budget 2020-21 this time. This will be the first full Budget, after re-election of KCR’s government for the second time in 2018.

Once, the Union Budget is presented, the State government will study and note the allocations, tax devolutions to the State and grants and prepare the State Budget estimates. The government presented a vote-on-account budget for the year 2019-20 initially and presented the full budget only in September.

With less revenue collections due to economic slowdown, the size of the budget may not increase considerably this year. The Budget size is Rs 1.46 lakh crore in 2019-20. But, when the officials presented the revised estimates, the actual Budget size will be around Rs 1.25 lakh crore to Rs 1.36 lakh crore.