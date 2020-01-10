Telangana government mulls portal for hassle-free building permissions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the successful implementation of Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) which rovides speedy processing of applications for giving clearances required for setting up of industries, the State government is mulling to bring in Telangana State Building Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-BPASS) in all Urban Local Bodies barring GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

It is learnt that people have been facing hardships in obtaining building permissions from the Town Planning department due to various reasons. The TS-iPASS which proved to be a success in granting permissions to industries, the State government wants to replicate a similar mechanism for building permissions in the ULBs through TS-BPASS.

Guidelines are being framed and it would be implemented after the municipal polls. Under the online building permissions scheme, building permission has to be given or rejected in 21 days but in many cases this is not happening and people have to run pillar to post for getting permissions.

Under TS-BPASS, ULBs will take self-certification from building owners to get permissions and if the owners were found violating rules, they would be penalised heavily, sources told Express. Under the New Municipalities Act, the State government wants to provide hassle-free building permissions, they added.