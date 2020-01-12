CM K Chandrasekhar Rao cut funds to urban local bodies: Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while addressing the party cadre via Facebook live and a video conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reduced allowance to the municipalities in the last five years. He further said, “The State government does not allocate a single rupee to the municipal corporations.”

The Congress leader said that the municipalities in the State lagged behind in development compared to the ones in other states. "Like the farm loan waiver and other election assurances, the Chief Minister has neglected his promises to the municipalities. The farmer suicides in TRS government’s regime has gone up," he said adding that the Congress would make the municipalities more accessible to the public, if it won the elections.