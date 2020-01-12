Former Telangana minister Gaddam Vinod back in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister G Vinod joined the Congress party at New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, party treasurer Ahmed Patel and AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia.

Vinod is the elder son of Indian National Congress (INC) stalwart late G Venkataswamy. His younger brother and former MP G Vivek has been working with the BJP.

Vinod was a member of the INC since 1999 and was previously the Labour Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He later joined the TRS in 2014. He has been keeping a distance from the TRS over the past few years.